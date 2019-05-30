Creep Alert: Porn Company Offers 18-Year-Old Willow Smith Porn Director Opportunity

Willow Smith just turned 18 last October, but already she’s getting offered an opportunity to direct adult movies. A porn company caught wind of Smith’s discussion about blue movies on a recent episode of Red Table Talk and is now offering the daughter of Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith a chance to get behind the camera to direct.

The Blast reports:

The Blast obtained a letter sent to Willow’s team this week from Bree Mills, an award-winning adult filmmaker. Mills is the Chief Creative Officer at Adult Time, a streaming service which has touted itself as the Netflix of porn.

In the letter, Mills thanks Willow for the “public statements you recently made about the negative impacts of stigmatizing porn,” which Willow made during an episode of “Red Table Talk.”

Mills continues, “Adult films that are artistic and progressive provide an opportunity for people to explore and connect around issues of sexuality, which is very difficult to find in other aspects of today’s society and education systems,” adding, “This is something that, as a woman and an award-winning adult filmmaker, I take very seriously.”

To be fair, Smith said she’d be down to work on an adult film if she could bring her creative vision and it appears Mills wants to give the teen that opportunity. The Red Table Talk episode in question also featured Willow’s mom, Jada, stating that she had an addiction to porn.

Call us crazy, but it seems just a tad bit icky, no? If we’re wrong, we’ll let it cook.

Photo: Getty