Fofty Alert: Does Rotimi Owe 50 Cent $300K?

50 Cent is still out to collect. It seems Rotimi is the next celebrity to have to pay the piper.

As spotted on Page Six he was recently identified as Fif’s newest delinquent borrower. Earlier this week the performer posted a video celebrating his solo album Walk With Me going number one on the Billboard R&B Chart. Curtis took to social media to call out the Power actor claiming that he too owes Fofty money. “🤨man f*** all that I want my money by Monday. Cash nigga where the bag at 💰#lecheminduroi#bransoncognac” his caption read.

Fif kept the petty flowing with a subsequent post featuring a very up close shot of the New Jersey native. “I want to punch this ni*** nose 👊🤨@Rotimi got the #1 RNB album time to pay me on gang. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac”.

Naturally the news got back to Rotimi and he spoke on the accusations via a live video. “N****s calling me saying I owe 50 money, 50 saying I owe him money. I don’t owe 50 Cent any money” he replied. “Why now? Why wait until Walk With Me is no. 1 on the charts? Why would you wait until my project is no. 1 on the R&B charts to bring something up like this? I don’t owe you bread.” While his response seemed sincere the “I Get Money” rapper called his bluff via his IG account.

While it is safe to say that this is another situation that will probably get settled out via direct message, some Power fans are worried that if Rotimi does not come up with the cash his character might get sat down permanently. Snoop Dogg voiced his concerns regarding the possible plot twist and even offered to pay the balance. “I don’t want [his character] to get killed on Power. I think you gonna kill him next ’cause he owe you money.”

Let’s hope Fofty gets paid; for Andre’s sake.

