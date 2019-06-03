CLOSE
HomeNews

Ray Jays: Ray J Invests $5M To Launch His Own Weed Company

Brandy's brother is building his own cannabis enterprise.

Leave a comment
BET Music Showcase Grammy Awards Weekend

Source: Randy Shropshire / Getty

You can’t say Ray J isn’t a good salesman. The R&B crooner, reality star and Kim Kardashian porn co-star is investing $5,000,000 of his own money to start a marijuana company.

Reports TMZ:

Our Ray J sources tell TMZ … he’s already poured in $5,000,000 to fire up a cannabis company in Cali, and the first rollout will feature pre-rolled joints, dubbed, “Ray Jay’s.” 

As you see in the video, Ray J ain’t playing around when it comes to his plants … he’s already got a greenhouse stocked with rows and rows of dank, and the flowers look like the stickiest of the icky!!! 

The company is called MADDVIBES, and Ray J’s assembling a top-notch gang of ganja experts specializing in growing, branding and marketing herb … and he’s going to put his stamp on the biz with his own personal knowledge and expertise. See, smoking pot has tons of benefits!!!! 

Reportedly, Ray J’s company will focus on alternative marketing strategies in media, music and entertainment.

Considering how too many Black people are being boxed out of the legal marijuana biz, we are all for Ray J getting his, and bring more people like him into the fold.

Photo: Getty

Ray J

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Daily Life In Turin
Sephora Is Shutting Down Stores June 5 For Diversity Training After SZA Incident
06.03.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close