You Okay Bruh?: Usher Gets Big Ass Head Tattoo

Usher may be calling out for help or upping his creative ante—maybe both? The R&B crooner recently revealed a massive and intricate tattoo that takes up the back of his head.

TMZ tracked down the details:

The R&B superstar hooked up with famed L.A. tattoo artist Dillon Forte for his latest masterpiece that apparently required Usher to carve out precious real estate on his dome.

The result’s a beaut — a tat inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances. World history, look it up.

The tattoo session reportedly took three hours.

Considering that flagrant haircut he rocked, his recent divorce and bumpy legal issues, we still say Usher is working some things out.