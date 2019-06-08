CLOSE
HomeNews

You Okay Bruh?: Usher Gets Big Ass Head Tattoo

Ursher is out here bruh.

Leave a comment
SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Usher may be calling out for help or upping his creative ante—maybe both? The R&B crooner recently revealed a massive and intricate tattoo that takes up the back of his head.

View this post on Instagram

@dillonforte tattooing @usher @sriyantratattoo ✨

A post shared by SRI YANTRA (@sriyantratattoo) on

TMZ tracked down the details:

The R&B superstar hooked up with famed L.A. tattoo artist Dillon Forte for his latest masterpiece that apparently required Usher to carve out precious real estate on his dome.

The result’s a beaut — a tat inspired by sacred geometry and an ancient Berber stone that marks the cardinal points in the sky, which allows travelers to find their way across vast distances. World history, look it up.

The tattoo session reportedly took three hours.

Considering that flagrant haircut he rocked, his recent divorce and bumpy legal issues, we still say Usher is working some things out.

usher

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
15 items2019 NBA Finals - Game Four
Basketball Android Kawhi Leonard Says He Doesn’t Play For Fans, Only To Win, #NBATwitter Reacts
06.08.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close