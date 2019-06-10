Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Groping Woman’s Breast At NYC Rooftop Spot

Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of inappropriately touching a woman at a Manhattan rooftop venue on Sunday, with the woman claiming he appeared to have been drinking. Gooding allegedly grabbed the woman’s breast leading to an argument and he is now being sought by NYPD to discuss the matter.

Page Six reports:

The 30-year-old woman told cops the actor grabbed her breast while they were socializing around 9 p.m. at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge on 7th Avenue in Midtown.

The woman said Gooding was “highly intoxicated” and that she got into an argument with him after the grab that had to be broken up by security, the sources said.

Gooding was caught on video leaving the club soon after the incident and the woman called 911 around 1 a.m.

The outlet adds that Gooding is being sought on charges of forcible touching after the case was referred to the NYPD’s Special Victims Divison.

Photo: WENN