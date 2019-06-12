Future “Xanax Damage,” “Government Official,” “Love Thy Enemies” & More | Daily Visuals 6.11.19

It’s Future day today but not in the typical “the future is now” sense but in the “Future done dropped a few music videos unexpectedly today” manner.

In support of his recently released Save Me EP, the ATLien dropped a trio of visuals in “Xanax Damage, “Government Official,” and Love Thy Enemies” in which Future Hndrxx goes from singing and pleading into a telephone (not to be confused with a cellphone) in “Xanax Damage” to politicking with models in “Love Thy Enemies.”

From somber feelings to sunny weather, Chaz French and Rich The Kid link up to enjoy the company of bikini rocking young women and swimming pool activities in the visual for “Handful.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tee Grizzley, YBN Nahmir, and more.

FUTURE – “XANAX DAMAGE”

FUTURE – “GOVERNMENT OFFICIAL”

FUTURE – “LOVE THY ENEMIES”

CHAZ FRENCH FT. RICH THE KID – “HANDFUL”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “SWEET THANGS”

YBN NAHMIR – “OPP STOPPA”

COSHA TG – “ENERGY”

CONWAY & TRILLMATIC – “DRACO”