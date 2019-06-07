Future Drops New EP ‘Save Me’ & Twitter Comes With The Reactions #SaveMe

Future has been busy after dropping his seventh studio album THE WIZRD near the top of 2019. After teasing what is being referred to as his debut solo EP, the Freebandz boss dropped the EP Save Me with seven tracks total and Twitter fans are somewhat thrown off by the “sad boy” waves present on the project.

While THE WIZRD seemed to satisfy the Future faithful, even with 20 tracks and a limited features list featuring Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott, Save Me thus far has fans wondering what the Down South star has left in the tank.

Keeping with the usual path of his solo work, Future has no features across Save Me’s tracks, with production from Richie Soul, who worked on THE WIZRD, K-Major, Fuse of 808 Mafia, Detail, Fxxxxy, G. Ry and Dre Moon. The music is decidedly more in the emotional, crooning vein of the rapper’s skill set, which might not be what some expected.

Check out the album in the link provided by Future and Epic Records below. Keep scrolling down to catch some of the reactions from Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty