BET To Honor Nipsey Hussle With Posthumous Humanitarian Award At Upcoming Awards Show

Rapper, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle’s life and legacy will be celebrated at the upcoming 2019 BET Awards. The network announced they will be honoring the rapper with a posthumous Humanitarian Award.

BET announced Thursday (Jun.13) that they will be recognizing the late rapper’s philanthropic efforts, activism, and unwavering commitment to helping out his neighborhood with this year’s Humanitarian Award.

Per BET:

“As a prolific artist and leader, Nipsey Hussle was zealous about driving change for the betterment of his community, empowering and employing those in need and being an influential and highly respected leader. His passing was a tremendous loss to the entertainment industry and to the culture. We will continue to remember his advocacy and be inspired by the groundwork he set forth and his dire commitment to social change,” said Connie Orlando, Executive Vice-President, Head of Programming at BET. “We are forever grateful, humbled, and honored to have experienced his presence and we are invested in doing our part to ensure that the marathon will indeed continue. It is an immense honor for us to recognize him with this year’s Humanitarian Award.”

There will also be a Nipsey tribute that will feature performances by YG, John Legend, and IGOR hater DJ Khaled who enlisted the rapper for his lead single “Higher” off his now number one album Father of Asahd. The BET Awards will be hosted by Regina Hall and will air live at 8 .P.M on Viacom’s family of networks in the U.S.: BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo Sunday, June 23.

—

Photo: Steve Granitz / Getty