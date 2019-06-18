Blac Chyna Reportedly Ignored Rob Kardashian’s Request To Keep Daughter Off Reality Show

The legal war between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna looks to be heating up and the stakes could be high if all reports are true. According to sources and reports, Kardashian is stating that Chyna purposefully his requests to keep the former couple’s daughter away from Chyna’s reality show.

The Blast reports:

Chyna took to social media this week claiming Rob went straight to his lawyers behind her back to threaten her about Dream participating in her new show, “The Real Blac Chyna.” But we’ve learned, Rob did NOT go straight legal on Chyna — in fact, he sent several texts about the situation to her that went unanswered.

Sources close to the situation say the texts read in part:

“I’m not allowing Dream to be apart of this”

“allowing your mother to disrespect Dream’s entire family like that.”

Kardashian then made it clear, if that didn’t already make his point…

“I’m not signing or allowing Dream to be apart of your series next time have your lawyer send to my lawyers since I never signed off and didn’t give consent or even know about this”

He continued, “You never even told me”

“You DO NOT have my consent to put my baby on your show.”

The outlet adds these texts were sent before Kardashian got his attorneys involved after Chyna brushed passed his attempt to communicate is concerns.

No response yet from Blac Chyna’s side to this version of the story.

