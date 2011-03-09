Diddy Speaks On The Anniversary Of Notorious B.I.G.’s Death [Audio]

The Murder Of Biggie Smalls

Yesterday, rapper/businessman Diddy took to the airwaves as he co-hosted Power 105.1’s Breakfast Club and spoke on Notorious B.I.G. on the 14th anniversary of the iconic rappers death.

“It’s a constant thing. When it’s something like that that happens and somebody who is like music you listen to and is just a part of your motivation…It’s something that you relive, but to be honest March 9 for us is a day of celebration it ain’t really like a day of mourning.”

Diddy continued to speak on Biggie’s death, reassuring that although he is lost we should look at his death as a celebration and not as a mourning.



“It goes off in New York City. Like tomorrow everywhere, all the stations especially here. It’s gonna be going hard in the paint on Biggie and then at night it goes down. Even throughout the weekend so it’s really great when you wake up on March 9 and you just hear all his records and how up to date they sound.”

Click the audio below to hear the full interview with Diddy speaking on Biggie.



