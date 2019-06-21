Fat Joe Announced As New “Creative Director” Of Hpnotiq [Video]

Fat Joe has a new job. The Bronx rapper has been announced as the Creative Director of the Hynotiq liqueur brand.

For the uninitiated, Hypnotiq is a blend of exotic fruit juices, French Cognac and a dash of vodka, and it debuted back in 2001. Or, the brand with the bottle that lights up.

“If you knew Hip-hop in the early 2000’s, back when ‘Lean Back’ was dominating the radio stations, you know that Hpnotiq was the dopest brand in clubs across the country,” said Fat Joe via a statement. “What better way to pay homage to our shared roots than to have me, a real OG, on board as creative director of the ‘OG’ Campaign. This summer, we’re doing It big with the limited-edition bottle launch as we raise a glass to the nostalgic era of the 2000s and toast to the future of the brand that started it all.”

In the brand’s “OG” campaign, Joe is announced as the Creative Director while a llimited-edition bottle gets the launch treatment, too. “Let the games begin,” says Fat Joe Da Gangsta as he shows off new logo designs, which happen to feature himself, the research and development, a suspect “hype manager” and more.

Also, apparently Fat Joe’s role is “fictitious,” but the video, see below, is still funny.