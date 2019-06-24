BET+ Streaming Service Coming With The Help of Tyler Perry Studios

There have been rumblings that BET was planning on launching its own streaming service. Today (June 24) the Viacom owned network has confirmed that BET+ is indeed coming this fall and Tyler Perry, as well as other big names, are on board to supply original content.

The news of Perry’s studio involvement with the service comes fresh on the heels of receiving the Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s 2019 BET Awards. When BET+ launches this fall, potential subscribers can look forward to tons of African American-focused-on-demand content. The service will include a “curated” library of videos from the network as well as new online-only originals like a new White House focused drama The Oval that will debut under the director’s multi-year content partnership with BET.

Speaking on his new partnership with BET, Perry added:

“In our industry, the way people consume content is constantly evolving. I’ve paid attention to my audience and what works for them and, for that reason, I’m very excited not only about the idea of partnering with BET to create new and exciting content but also about the idea of giving people a personalized experience through the ability to curate the content they love to consume. On a personal level, this will also be the first time I’ll be working in areas like unscripted and variety television, which will afford me the opportunity to work in fresh, creative ways with new voices and to discover new talent.”

Perry is not alone, Girls Trip screenwriter Tracy Oliver will be developing the first BET+ original, a 10 episode scripted modern television remake of the film First Wives Club that will launch with the service. The show will replace the stars of the 1996 film which included Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Daine Keaton with Jill Scott(Why Did I Get Married), Ryan Michelle Bathe(This is Us, Empire) and Michelle Buteau(Isn’t It Romantic).

Also onboard is Will Packer the man behind the blockbuster movie franchises like Ride Along and Think Like A Man on top of BET’s deep library of shows, and documentaries that weren’t available on streaming services.

Pricing details have not released, but you can look for BET+ on Android and iOS devices like the Samsung Galaxy, iPhone, and iPad this fall. Are you excited for another streaming service? Let us know in the comment section below.

Photo: BET Networks/Viacom