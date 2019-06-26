Cardi B Pleads “Not Guilty”: DA Claims She Plotted Strip Club Fade

Cardi B is in some serious trouble and its all because of her habitual cheating husband Offset. Yesterday (June 25) the Bronx rapper plead not guilty in a Queens Supreme Court to two felony charges of attempted assault plus additional misdemeanor charges.

Last week the 26-year-old rapper was indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges and misdemeanors stemming from a brawl involving two Queens NY strip club bartenders she accused of sleeping with Offset. According to the grand jury indictment the “I Like It Rapper” -real name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar- along with two other defendants, Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush plotted the whole attack on social media. It is even being alleged Cardi, and Jackson-Morel also discussed payment for the fade.

The Queens District Attorney John Ryan called the attacks “premeditated” and in a statement added:

“The victims allegedly had glass bottles hurled at them, alcoholic drinks thrown in their faces and one woman’s head was slammed into the bar,” he said in a statement Tuesday.

“This kind of violence won’t be tolerated in our community. The defendants will be held accountable for their alleged actions.”

Per Page Six:

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 26, pleaded not guilty in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday to two felony charges of attempted assault charges plus additional misdemeanor charges after she allegedly roughed up two bartenders at Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Flushing last August.

If convicted, she faces up to four years in prison.

After putting in her plea and exiting the courthouse, Cardi and her lawyer which she boasted is a “Jew” and “he gon’ chew up all the charges” during her impressive 2019 BET Awards performance was met by a scrum of reporters and supportive fans. He proclaimed his client is “a kind human being,” and adding “I know Cardi on a personal level. I know Cardi as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, as a sister,” before confidently stating that “It’ll ultimately be a positive outcome in favor of Cardi.”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper rejected a plea deal that would have saw her receive a conditional discharge in exchange for pleading guilty to a single misdemeanor. Unfortunately for Cardi the grand jury convened and slapped her with 12 additional charges. We won’t be shocked if she and her lawyer don’t reject the next plea offered to them.

Photo:b Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz