J. Cole Says ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ Out This Week, Releases 2 New Tracks

It’s been almost seven months since J. Cole and company announced that they were working on a Revenge of The Dreamers III project and though the initial target release date was this past April (that obviously didn’t happen), Cole has now revealed when the collaboration album will indeed finally drop.

Yesterday the North Carolina rapper took to Twitter to announce that the highly anticipated album would be hitting the digital shelves this Friday (July 5) and also dropped two new singles from the project to accompany his tweet.

Revenge of the Dreamers dropping this Friday. https://t.co/3JxZT4RMqT — J. Cole (@JColeNC) July 1, 2019

Below are the two new cuts “LamboTruck,” and “Costa Rica” which feature fellow Revengers Cozz, Reason, Childish Major and Bas, JID, Mez, amongst others.

Are y’all ready for the Dreamers to get their revenge for a third time come Friday? Let us know.