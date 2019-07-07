Disney Star Cameron Boyce Passes Away at 20

Disney star Cameron Boyce reportedly died Saturday (July 6) in his sleep. He was just 20 years old.

TMZ reports that Boyce could not be revived after paramedics hurried to his home, per sources in law enforcement. According to his family, Boyce had an ongoing medical condition and he died in his sleep after suffering a seizure.

“He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” said a family statement. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.”

Boyce starred in a number of films (Eagle Eye, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2) and particularly TV shows including portraying Luke Ross on Disney’s Jessie.

The late actor’s father is Black and his mother is white and Jewish.

Rest in power Cameron Boyce.

This story is developing.