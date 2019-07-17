Lauren London Ensures Son With Nipsey Hussle Inherits $1M From Estate

In the months since the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, the family has taken steps to make sure that the legacy of the rapper remains intact. Given Nip’s many business holdings, there is a lot at stake and Lauren London is making sure their son, Kross, will benefit from his late father’s efforts.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, London filed to establish guardianship of her 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom.

London writes that Kross is “anticipated to inherit approximately One Million Dollars at the close of” Nipsey Hussle’s estate.

The actress writes that she is the person taking care of the minor child, and will look out for his “best interests” as he receives the lucrative inheritance from his deceased father.

Because London and Nipsey weren’t married, London filed for the guardianship to make certain monies due to Kross will be handled with care.

Photo: WENN