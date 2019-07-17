Congressional Black Caucus Demands Release Of A$AP Rocky [Video]

Some pressure is now coming from members of Congress to gain freedom for imprisoned rapper A$AP Rocky, who is currently being held in Sweden. After reports went out that the A$AP Mob honcho was living under inhumane conditions, members of the Congressional Black Caucus are demanding his immediate release.

TMZ reports:

Members of the Caucus, including Hakeem Jeffries and Andre Carson, along with Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who is part of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, will stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and demand A$AP’s release from a Swedish jail.

As TMZ reported, A$AP is being held while prosecutors decide whether to charge him for aggravated assault. A$AP and his crew did indeed attack a man on the streets July 1, but only after the man harassed and physically attacked A$AP and a bodyguard and allegedly grabbed a woman’s butt. In fact, A$AP tried to diffuse the situation, to no avail.

In an update, the outlet shared footage of the CBC gathering earlier today in support of Rocky. You can see that video below.

Photo: WENN