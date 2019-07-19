Here Is A First Look At ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s New 2v2 “Gunfight” Mode In 4K

Back in May, Activision/Infinity Ward announced they were bringing back the OG, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare but a newer version of it. Today (July 18) we get our first glimpse at the forthcoming games new 2v2 “Gunfight” mode ahead of the August 1 Multiplayer Universe reveal event.

The return of the single-player campaign won’t be the only thing fans will be excited about. COD’s multiplayer is what has taken the game to astronomical heights, making it a worldwide phenomenon. In the 3:20 video, we get a glimpse of the “quick-action, close-quarters duo-based combat that is a blast to play and to watch.” The new game mode is described as only “fraction” of what’s coming to the rebooted Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer Universe.

Per Activision/Infinity Ward:

As players enlist in the heart-racing Modern Warfare story, multiplayer continues the experience as players head online into the ultimate playground for the global balance of power. Featuring unified progression across modes, Modern Warfare seeks to unite the community with plans to support cross-play across platforms and the removal of the traditional season pass in order to deliver a greater mix of more free maps, content and community events post-launch.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare already impresses ahead of its global October 25 release earning “Best Online Multiplayer” honors from the Game Critics Awards Best of E3 2019. If this is just a sample size of what to expect from the game’s multiplayer universe, we don’t doubt we will be blown away during the reveal event.

Be sure to tune in to Call of Duty’s Twitch channel on August 1 to see what the folks at Activision/Infinity Ward have been cooking up. For now, feast your eyes on the fast pace “Gunfight” gameplay presented in glorious below.

Photo: Activision/Infinity Ward