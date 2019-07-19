Bump That: Usher Files Motion To Have Medical Records Sealed In Herpes Lawsuit Case

Usher is continuing to defend against a lawsuit brought by two women and one man who accused him of giving them herpes. The R&B singer has filed a motion to have his medical records sealed from the public, which also extends to one of the women in the case as he awaits information to be handed over to his legal team.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the singer went to court to request that certain records be sealed from the public. Usher says he needs to file exhibits to his motion seeking to compel one of the women suing him to hand over certain information.

He not only wants his records hidden from the public but also wants the woman’s records sealed too. He says the exhibits include previous and current private health diagnoses.

He writes, “There is no gray area that allows for the revelation of some of Jane Doe’s personal information without compromising her privacy rights. Any public exposure of her private information could result in significant harm to Jane Doe.”

No decision has been made on the matter as of yet.

Back in May, Usher settled a $20 million lawsuit with Laura Helm, settling that matter for good.

