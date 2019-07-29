Alleged Sexual Assaulter Kodak Black Raps About Punching Pregnant Yung Miami In The Stomach

Kodak Black is a walking parole violation, so deprived and odious rhymes should surprise no one at this point—and they are unacceptable. The Florida rapper recently dropped a freestyle where rapped about punching a pregnant Yung Miami in the stomach.

Despite being behind bars since May, Kodak managed to release a freestyle where he came for the City Girls rapper.

He raps, “And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808’s baby/When I see her I’ma hit that bitch in her stomach/The way I keep this sh*t too real fuckin’ up my money.”

For those who might have forgotten, besides being pinched for lying on a firearms application and having a gun used in a drive by tied to him, he’s also been indicted on sexual assault charges against a teen in South Carolina.

As for Yung Miami, she revealed she was pregnant earlier this year by Southside. The producer took to Instagram to welcome the smoke with Kodak.

“Somebody tell Kodak ‘suck a dick,'” said Southside on IG Stories. “How about that. And get up out of jail first, pussy.”

Kodak responded, but really, enough is enough.

This type of behavior is unacceptable, and Kodak “fans” need to ask themselves why they are condoning such egregious behavior.

[H/T Complex]