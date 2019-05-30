Ya Think?: Kodak Black Staying In Jail, Judge Says Rapper Is Danger To Community

Kodak Black isn’t going anywhere. A judge has denied the Florida rapper bail, meaning he will be in jail until he goes to trial in September.

The federal charges deal with Kodak allegedly putting false information on a firearm application. He was arrested shortly before he was set to perform at the Rolling Loud Miami festival.

Kodak had hoped to be released under strict supervision so he could deal with the sexual misconduct charges he is facing in South Carolina.

However, according to TMZ, the judge in his federal case deemed him a danger to the community, so any summer plans Kodak had have officially been nixed.

Before you cry foul, keep in mind that Kodak has been connected to a shooting and was arrested at the border, all while being on probation. Dude did himself absolutely no favors.

—

Photo; Getty