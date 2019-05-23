Walking Felony Kodak Black Wants Supervised Release To Fight Sexual Misconduct Case

Kodak Black is taking L’s from all angles thanks to making the poorest of decisions. The Florida rapper is requesting he get a supervised release to fight the sexual misconduct case he is facing in South Carolina.

Kodak is still in the bing after getting arrested on his way to the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami a couple of weeks ago.

Reports TMZ:

Kodak’s problem is he’s also facing a serious felony charge in South Carolina for sexual misconduct, and needs to appear in court to stand trial. So, he’s proposing a compromise to the federal judge in Florida … let me out, but keep me under 24-hour surveillance while I’m traveling.

In new docs, the rapper says he still wants out on bond, and proposes a system of nonstop, round-the-clock supervision to ensure he makes all of his required court appearances … and then gets back to Florida.

Prosecutors are pushing for Kodak not to get bail thanks to his extensive rap sheet.

Seems like he has no leverage considering cops are familiar with his antics that include allegedly lying on firearm applications, getting arrested at the border and even getting served with a $500K lawsuit while in jail.

The struggle is real.

—

Photo: Getty