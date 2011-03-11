BET Live & Ciroc Present Diddy-Dirty Money’s Coming Home Pre Tour Video!

Diddy-Dirty Money are preparing for their Coming Home Tour after the success of their latest album Last Train To Pairs.

In the Pre show video below, Dirty Money member Dawn speaks on the anticipation of the tour, as well as what to expect from the trio.

Peep the flyer to see if the chart topping group is coming to a town near you, and check the video to hear Dawn speak about to tour and what you fans can expect.