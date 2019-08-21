Tee Grizzley’s Manager Shot & Killed In Detroit, She Was Rapper’s Aunt

Tee Grizzley‘s car was shot at in Detroit. Unfortunately, a passenger was killed—the rapper’s manager who also happened to be his aunt.

Reportedly, Grizzley’s Cadillac Escalade was shot up Tuesday night (August 20) as he got out of the passenger side. According to TMZ, his aunt, Jobina “JB” Brown was sitting in the back seat of the vehicle when bullets started flying.

A shooter approached on foot, opening fire and riddling the SUV with bullets. According to police, Brown was hit on her left side while Grizzley and the driver were not hit.

Sadly, Brown, who was 41, died of her injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Our sincerest condolences go out to Tee Grizzley and his family.