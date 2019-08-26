Wrap It Up: Florida Woman Claims She’s The Mother Of Future’s 7th Kid

Future famously has been pegged as a daddy of many babies and a Florida woman is claiming that the daughter she gave birth to is now baby number seven. Eliza Seraphin says the rapper went scarce after delivering the child back in April and has filed a paternity case.

Eliza Seraphin filed legal docs in Broward County, alleging Future is the father of her 4-month-old girl. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Seraphin — known to her 320k Instagram followers as Eliza Reign — claims Future ghosted her ever since she gave birth on April 19.

She wants a judge to declare Future the baby daddy and make him ante up child support. Eliza wants the child support retroactively and she wants Hizzoner to tack on hospital expenses she incurred during pregnancy.

Baby mama drama’s nothing new for Future, who back in January told radio legend Big Boy he became a father for the sixth time when his son, Hendrix, was born in December.

Future clearly has the money to live a lavish lifestyle. Condoms don’t cost that much though, bruh. Wrap it up!

