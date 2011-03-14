B.O.B – “Dr. Aden” [Video]

B.O.B released a new video for his song, “Dr. Aden” today from his No Genre CD.

“Dr. Aden” is a vivid, detailed record mirroring the story about the Bayer Company back in the 80’s that sold a medicine for people with hemophilia.

Bayer discovered that the medicine had AIDS in it and the FDA knew about it.

They took it out of America and sold it in Europe, Latin America and Asia so they wouldn’t lose too much money and control the population.

Check out the visual image to the stirring “tale” below.