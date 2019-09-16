White Philly Cops Gleefully Harass Black Boy Waiting For Bus, Laughed At His Fear

An incident that took place over the weekend in Philadelphia highlighted what appears to be an extreme misuse of power by officers who detained a shirtless Black boy for no discernible reason. According to a fellow teen waiting in the same area for a bus, the boy did nothing to warrant the harassment from police, who then allegedly said they wanted the boy to tell his friends he was “shaking” in the back of the squad car.

A Twitter user named @Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_, who says she’s 16 and attended school with the group of fellow students waiting on a city bus, says that the officers pulled up on the boy demanded he entered the back of the squad car. The students there continually let the police know that the boy didn’t commit a crime that warranted the confrontation, and allegedly wanted him to share how scared he was with his friends, all with what the students say was said with a laugh.

In total, around four white police officers surrounded the students after eventually vacating the scene without landing an arrest.

The efforts from @Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_ via Twitter and also her Instagram page (@_a.s.i.a____) has brought light to the incident and she has been relentless in sharing retweets and words of support. At 16, Asia’s poise and unwavering focus on getting the facts straight on behalf of the boy should be admired.

Thus far, the police department, aware that Asia’s coverage is gaining ground, responded to her string of texts to invite her to file a complaint.

Instagram is helping this get out, but it needs more attraction. This Happened in Philadelphia,Pa on Thursday. A group of school kids and I were waiting for the bus at the bus stop when a cop car came to us, slowed down and stared at us then kept going down the street. pic.twitter.com/OrvOvWf3Oh — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

He then returns 3 minutes later with another cop car and now there are 4 officers. It was 87 degrees out side and the young gentlemen who’s about 14 did not have a shirt on at the time. The officer grabs him aggressively and pushes him into the police car while trying to get… pic.twitter.com/Cj9cxEtcez — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

…. the rest of us to go down the street to the next bus stop. We refused to move. The officer then waits until the next bus comes and try to get everyone onto the bus while he still has the young man in the car. Once again we refused to walk away until the young boy was once… — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

…again with us. The officer finally lets the boy out then proceeded to mess with him. He yells “Don’t forget to tell your friends you were shaking in a police car” and when the video clipped off he also yelled “You’re still shaking, are you ok?” And laughs. I posted this…… — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

…. 2 days ago on Instagram (_a.s.i.a____) twice because the officer still did not tell us why he grabbed the boy. Our school is down the street from the bus stop. I personally was with the young boy the entire walk to the bus stop and I’m saying this to tell you he did not — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

Do anything. I was with him the ENTIRE time, then the cop pulls up on us. Now out of the 800 people that has watched both videos and most have tagged @PhillyPolice we still have received a response from them. I am 16 and quick to pull out a camera when the police came around. — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

THAT’S SAD. It’s also disturbing how he tried to dismiss the remaining of us , laughed and shook his head while he failed. @PhillyPolice I honestly want to here the body camera’s audio for this day AND you owe the young gentlemen an apology for harassment. pic.twitter.com/GtBD5ewQn7 — Asia 👑💕 (@Asiaaaaaaaaaaa_) September 14, 2019

