Andre 3000 May Be Releasing New Music Soon?

Outkast fans, rejoice!

It appears that legendary lyricist and original ATLien Andre 3000 may be finally releasing a new album.

In an interview on Friday (Sept. 13) with Home Grown Radio on Real 92.3, rhyme-spitter Thurz discussed his upcoming project and how he began working with Dr. Dre in the studio. During the conversation, when asked if there’s been an artist that made him star-struck while making music in the studio, Thurz mentioned Andre 3000—before revealing that Three Stacks has not only been recording music but has enough material to release a full album.

“Is he doing music?” asked the show’s co-host DJ HED. “He’s got an album,” Thurz replied.

After realizing he may have leaked confidential information, Thurz quickly tries to back peddle stating that he doesn’t know if what he heard was a full album, before admitting the music sounded too great not to be.

“He played a lot of ideas that sound like an album to me so I’m just jumping to conclusions,” Thurz continued. “He played a lot of cool ideas…yeah, he’s making music. He’s like one of my favorite rappers.

While many fans are rejoicing, others are wondering if the project will ever come out. Despite Thurz’s slip, Andre 3000 along with his rumored collaborator Dr. Dre have yet to confirm or deny rumors. Three Stacks is currently in Philadelphia working on the AMC series, Dispatches From Elsewhere, a 10-episode series is about a “group of people who stumble onto a peculiar puzzle that hides behind everyday life and discover an ever-deepening mystery.”

Currently in production, there has been no concrete date for the premiere of the series as of press time.

In other Outkast news, the duo was recently trending after on air personality Yes Julz compared Dreamville’s EarthGang to the legends, by seemingly singling out Andre 3000 over Big Boi when she tweeted, “Earthgang is like the OutKast of this generation only with two Andre’s. I’m so here for it. & don’t f*ckin @ me”

Earthgang is like the OutKast of this generation only with two Andre’s. I’m so here for it. & don’t fuckin @ me — Julz (@YesJulz) September 10, 2019

As previously reported, after being dragged to filth over what fans felt was major disrespect to Big Boi, Yes Julz doubled down and clarified her statement saying, “Where was the disrespect? I love OutKast. I love bigboi. I grew up on them. I love Earthgang. I simply feel that they both favor Andre a bit more stylistically. I was simply giving a complement. No need to turn this into a negative thing. Please carry on with your day & enjoy it.”

This is exactly why we don’t need you in our culture. 1. You have no clue what you speak and they can’t be OutKast with Two Andre’s because that wouldn’t be outkast lastly how dare you disrespect @BigBoi

You’re a culture vulture to highest level. Leave our culture alone — MikeT304 (@MikeT304) September 10, 2019

Big Boi recently addressed the debate on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club while promoting his new collaboration project with Dungeon Family member Sleepy Brown titled Intentions. During the interview Big Boi said that he doesn’t pay attention to negative things people say because it’s a part of being a legend.

“When you reach god-emcee status, it’s hard for people to see you up here in these clouds,” Big Boi said. “You just gotta pull the tape. Twenty-five years. We won everything and done everything in music.”

