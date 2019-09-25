Nas “War Against Love,” Tech N9ne ft. King Iso & Maez301 “Green Lit” & More | Daily Visuals 9.25.19

Whether or not you were a fan of Nas’ latest drop The Lost Tapes 2, you can’t deny that the man is a living Hip-Hop legend and with that being the case you can’t help but appreciate anything the man does.

That being said the Queensbridge King comes through with a retro flavored visual in “War Against Love” where he uses a collage of classic images depicting everything peaceful and hateful that makes up society as we know it. These kids will never know the struggle that came with that “Tracking” button on a VHS. Just sayin.’

Tech N9ne meanwhile continues his prison break story in his latest clip for the King Iso and Maez301 assisted “Green Lit” where the patients break free from the institution and hit the streets with an appetite for revenge.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 600Breezy, YR.Rollie, and more.

NAS – “WAR AGAINST LOVE”

TECH N9NE FT. KING ISO & MAEZ301 – “GREEN LIT”

600BREEZY – “THUGGIN”

YR.ROLLIE – “WANT CHANGE”

HUSTLA RU – “POTS”

FOOLIO – “GK48”

MIKE BROWN – “I NEED MY BAG 911”