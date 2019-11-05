Pharrell Williams Discusses ‘Blurred Lines’ Lawsuit With Rick Rubin [Video]

While you may disagree with his fashion choices Pharrell Williams is still one of the culture’s biggest voices. He recently opened up about one the most critical points of his career.

As spotted on Complex the creative sat down for a lengthy conversation with Rick Rubin. The Def Jam Records co-founder interviewed him on behalf of GQ’s ‘Epic Conversations’ series. With over 50 plus years of combined experience in production the two discussed the future of music. They also touched on the infamous copyright “Blurred Lines” infringement lawsuit that was filed against he and Robin Thicke on the behalf of the Marvin Gaye estate. While Williams did not dodge the touchy subject he made it clear he is no thief.

“[It] hurt my feelings, because I would never take anything from anyone,” he explained. “It really set me back.” Rubin also chimed in saying that the “Blurred Lines” judgement isn’t good for the music industry. “It’s bad for music,” he rationalized. “We’ve had an understanding of what a song is, and now, based on that one case, there’s a question of what a song is. It’s not what it used to be. In the past, it would be the chords, the melody, and the words. Your chords, your melody, and your words—none of them had anything to do with [Marvin Gaye’s song].

You can watch the sit down below. Peep the full GQ story right here.

Photo: Micaiah Carter/Courtesy of GQ