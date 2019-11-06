Jay-Z’s ‘Fade to Black’ Doc Is Finally Available on TIDAL

You’d think one of the first things Jay-Z would do when TIDAL came about was add his cult classic concert documentary Fade To Black to the visual library, but you’d be wrong. Luckily he’s finally decided to let his OG fans re-experience the 15-year-old film while letting new millennial fans get a better understanding on why he’s the G.O.A.T to so many of us.

According to Hypebeast, Jay-Z’s “farewell” concert documentary will finally be available for streaming for TIDAL subscribers four years after Jay-Z’s Project Panther Bidco Ltd acquired the streaming service.

Originally released in 2004, Fade To Black was a behind the scenes concert documentary that followed Jay-Z throughout his creative process during what was supposed to be his swan song LP, The Black Album, and his farewell concert at Madison Square Garden. Featuring appearances from timeless artists like Missy Elliott, P. Diddy and of course, Beyoncé, the film was everything Jay-Z fans could’ve asked for at the time it dropped.

Naturally, we all know that Jay-Z didn’t retire like planned after the release of the album and the documentary, and for that we’re grateful. Still, it was a great piece of work from directors Patrick Paulson Michael and John Warren and will forever be a piece of music history.

Are you excited about watching Fade To Black on TIDAL? Let us know.