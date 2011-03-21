CLOSE
Dr. Dre Wins Court Ruling In Michigan Lawsuit

Lawsuit Against Dr. Dre Dismissed

A lawsuit against legendary West coast producer Dr. Dre, claiming that he was responsible for the unlawful taping and production of private police conversation was thrown out in a Michigan Supreme Court.

As previously reported, the lawsuit was brought forth by Detroit Councilman Gary Brown who was a police official working the “Up In Smoke Tour” in 2000.

Brown claims his privacy was violated when he was recorded having a backstage meeting between officials and producers of the show.

The tour was headlined by Dre, Eminem, Snoop and Ice Cube.

Brown’s conversation was included on the Up In Smoke DVD titled “Detroit Controversy” which caused him and two other officers to file a $ 3 billion dollar lawsuit against Dr. Dre which has been dismissed three times by lower courts.

In a 6-1 ruling, the suit was again dismissed by the courts citing that there is no privacy for on duty officers.

The ruling means citizens have the state given right to film officers as they perform their jobs, giving citizens the ability to visually report officer misconduct and abuse.

In states such as Illinois no such laws exist.

Detroit , Eminem , Gary Brown , ice cube , michigan , snoop dogg , up in smoke tour

