Desus & Mero Prepare To School Everyone In Their Upcoming Book ‘God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx’

The Bronx has been known for continuously creating it throughout Hip-Hop history and now two of it’s most famous residents are prepared to impart their Boogie Down knowledge on the masses looking for bodega backroom advice in their lives.

Recently Random House announced that Desus & Mero’s upcoming book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx is set to release on April 14, 2020 and judging from the description, it’s going to be something most people in and outside of the 5 boroughs will be able to find useful. Well, if not for actual gems then at least for real laughs.

Desus & Mero have turned their Bronx-born friendship into a growing brand. And it’s no surprise–tuning in to them is like listening to the funniest, smartest people you know dissect a topic and then light it on fire. Now they’ve written the most entertaining guide to life you’ll ever read, in which all the important questions are asked: How do I talk to my kids about drugs if I do them too? How do I bet on sports? How should I behave in jail? How much is too much to spend on sneakers? Is porn really that bad for me?

Sounds like it’s going to be a plethora of comedic advice that you’d get from some hood a** fortune cookies or something.

We can’t wait.

Will you be picking up a copy of God-Level Knowledge Darts? Let us know in the comments section.