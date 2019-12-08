Juice WRLD Dead At 21 After Suffering Seizure

Hip-Hop just got hit with an unexpected gut punch. Rising rapper Juice WRLD, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, has passed away at just 21 years old.

According to TMZ, the “Lucid Dreams” rapper suffered a seizure while he was at Chicago’s Midway Airport Sunday morning (Dec. 8). Reportedly, Juice had just gotten off a flight from California and was walking through the airport when he collapsed. Per law enforcement he was bleeding from his mouth by the time the paramedics arrived.

Per the Chicago PD, a 21-year-old man “suffered a medical emergency” around 2 a.m. at the airport after getting off a private jet.

Although he was still conscious while he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead shortly after. Beyond speculation, there is no cause of death at this time, but police are investigating.

Juice Wrld’s sophomore album, Death Race for Love, was just released back in March via Interscope Records. It was the Chicago native’s follow up to 2018’s Goodbye & Good Riddance which featured his breakthrough hit “Lucid Dreams.” He also dropped a collaborative mixtape with Atlanta rapper Future called Wrld On Drugs in late 2018.

Our condolences go out to Juice Wrld’s family, friends and devoted fans. Rest in power.