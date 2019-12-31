Skillz Covers All The Pop Culture Bases With “Rap Up 2019” [Listen]

Once again, we repeat, Skillz has the only yearly rap up that matters. The rapper returned for his annual practice of recapping the year, and boy did he cover all the bases for 2019.

2019 was one for the books when it came to everything pop culture, and Skillz was up to the task. He didn’t miss a beat for “Rap Up 2019,” touching on everything that had the internet and streets talking. In the 2019 edition of the song, no stone was left unturned either.

The rapper hit all points, whether it was Diddy and Jay-Z hitting the half-century mark, Lil Nas X’S viral hit, the NFL hating on Kaepernick, French actor Juicy Smolliét aka the “Gay Tupac.” Of course, he didn’t forget Hov snatching phones, Surviving R.Kelly finally bringing Kellz down, Sir 21 Savage really being from across the pond, Trey Songz’s Power theme song and much more.

Some of the quotables from the track include:

“And I was like y’all glued to the telly, Lifetime dropped a bomb with Surviving R.Kelly. But don’t be mistaken the Feds ain’t breaking, Rob had it coming this was years in the making.”

“Gucci was living foul, Bird Box was wild, and if you went to Fyre Fest *ad-lib*, it’s above me now. Then Spike got his Oscar, and he had to flex, and we all shook our heads at Jussie Smollet. Half us was like nah he’s cappin’, the other half was hmmm imma see what happens. Hate crime staging? Bro just stop, cause there’s no such thing as the gay Tupac.”

“And Endgame made some bread. Must be something in the water, Taylor Swift won’t wash her legs. And Ayesha Curry gets a mention. Talkin’ ’bout, ‘It’s not wanted, but I’d like to get some male attention.”

He didn’t miss a thing, trust us, you can listen to the song below and Happy New Year.

—

Photo: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images / Getty