CLOSE
HomeKICKS

Options: Jimmy Butler Exits Jordan Brand, Sneaker Free Agent Seeking A Bag

Where he lands, the check is going to have a lot of 0's.

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Source: Will Newton / Getty

Jimmy Butler is a free agent, in the sneaker sense. The high scoring Miami Heat has walked away from his Jordan Brand contract, and is now surely on the priority recruitment list of multiple sneaker brands.

According to ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Butler’s contract with Jordan Brand was due to end in September 2020, but he chose to jump ship early. Reportedly Butler will be negotiating a multi-year sponsorship deal with multiple brands.

Butler signed with Jordan Brand in 2015, and they got him for a steal. Originally rocking with adidas after he was the last pick in the 2011 NBA draft, he reportedly took a 75% paycut to head over to Air Jordan’s crib. While he steady rocked J’s on the court (included the Supreme Elevation which is a China exclusive) and continued his rise as one of the NBA’s superstars, a signature model never materialized.

When you look at Jordan Brand’s current NBA roster that includes NBA rookies Zion Williamson and Rui Hachimura, as well as star on the rise Jayson Tatum and vets like Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook, there was little room for Butler. And that’s not even including JB OG’s like Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Blake Griffin.

Most recently, Jordan Brand inked sophomore wunderkind Luka Doncic to a multiyear contract worth millions. So basically, it’s a safe bet Butler saw the writing on the wall and decided to take his services elsewhere.,

But where could he land? Possible destinations obviously include adidas, whose A1 player is James Harden or Under Armour who will be team Steph Curry until the wheels fall off. There’s also the chance a Chinese company like Anta or Li-Ning will swoop in much in the same way when Dwyane Wade left Jordan Brand to create his Way of Wade line. Or there could be a domestic wildcard—New Balance scooped up Kawhi Leonard after he left Jordan Brand.

What’s certain is that Jimmy Buckets has plenty of options, and the bag he secures is going to be hefty.

 

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Jimmy Butler , Jordan Brand , sneakers

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Held Without Bond After Active Texas Warrant Discovered
01.03.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close