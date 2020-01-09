Peep Paul George’s New Nike PG4 Signature Sneakers

For years Paul George has been one of the NBA’s best two-way players in the game and though he’s been overlooked being that he’s played in rather small markets (Indiana & Oklahoma City), now that he’s flying high in the city of angels, Nike can finally reap the benefits of his location and they got some heat coming just for this occasion.

The new Nike PG4 are all kinds of butter (both churned and melted) and according to Nike designer, Tony Hardman, were specifically made to help PG13 ball on both sides of the court.

“For Paul, control is his form of quickness,” says Hardman. “It’s why he looks so smooth when he moves on the court. He refines his footwork to only what’s essential. If a defender shows him something unexpected, he has a move to counter it, so he always looks in control.”

That sounds about right.

Now if you’re thinking this is just another pair of kicks with an air bubble or something, well, not exactly.

The tool enabling that control in the PG4 is the Air Strobel, a lightweight footbed made up of a full-length Nike Air unit, sewn onto the upper so that the foot is directly atop the cushioning. The dot-welded Nike Air bag replaces the traditional strobel (more on that here). The integration leads to a harmonious responsiveness off the forefoot and a plush stability in the heel.

That sounds next level, b.

For now there are two colorways on the way with and all black colorway and a Gatorade purple silhouette for the more flashy of ballers.

Check out pics of the new Nike PG4 below and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair to ball in when these joints drop on January 24.