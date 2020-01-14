CLOSE
HomeNews

DREAMVILLE Release Two New Songs; “Bussit” & “Still Up”

J. Cole Squad is starting the year off with a bang.

Dreamville promo image

Source: Jonathan Mannion / Interscope

While the rest of us are just now reacclimating to the office, the Dreamville collective has been at work. Monday evening (Jan 13.), the label that J. Cole built released a two-single pack titled 1/16 featuring music from Ari Lennox and EARTHGANG. The pack is available on all streaming services.

On “BUSSIT,” soul singer Ari Lennox reveals her sensual side in just over two minutes [“Don’t want the smoke / Don’t waste my time / I’ll be open for you / Work out my spine / I need you near…”].

As for “Still Up,” Atlanta duo EARTHGANG (WoWGr8 and Olu) wax poetic about all the ways they’re floating above the fray, bringing TDE rapper Reason along for the ride. Over bass-heavy production, reminiscent of a time when Three Six Mafia reigned supreme, the three men go back and forth trading one-liners about what they’ve overcome [“I’m on EARTHGANG and n—-s got wavy / Now we got the whole game f–ked up / Made it to the top position / Work till I take top position…”].

Not all of “Still Up” is heavy though [“Ain’t s–t changed / Still up / She ain’t cute / But we drunk…”]

If this is what Dreamville is coming with in the first two weeks of 2020, their peers had better clock in. Last year’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation album has been certified Gold and later this year the second annual Dreamville Festival will be going down at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Listen to the new cuts below.

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
ari lennox , Dreamville

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Return Of The Legends Concert Featuring Waka Flocka, Yung Joc, Roscoe Dash, Travis Porter, and Dem Franchise Boys - Detroit, MI
Yung Joc Proudly Explains Rideshare Side Hustle After Viral Video
01.14.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close