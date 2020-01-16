CLOSE
HomeNews

‘Insecure’ Season 4 Teaser Officially Drops With Issa Rae’s Classic Mirror Rap

“It’s time to level up bih like an elevator.”-Issa Rae

WarnerMedia Winter TCA 2020 - Presentation

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

This is not a test, Insecure is officially back for season 4!

In a teaser that was released via Instagram, the video clip shows Issa Rae rapping to herself in the mirror, a routine her same-named character, Issa, does frequently on the show. Rae took to her social media dropping the trailer and the official release date.

In addition to dropping the teaser and premier date, the trailer also featured this season’s theme—leveling up, which means that we may be receiving answers to a lot of questions left during the finale of season 3.

Fans of “Insecure” were disappointed that the series did not return for its fourth season last spring following the Season 3 finale, which aired in September 2018.

Casey Bloys, HBO’s programming president, told Vulture in April that the 2020 release date had to do in part with Rae’s other commitments, which includes her upcoming romcom with LaKeith StanfieldPhotograph, and her latest announcement, The LoveBirds, with Kumail Nanjiani.

Despite the minor delay, Issa Rae previously announced the return of “Insecure” in September by posting a few behind the scenes photos with costars stars Yvonne OrjiNatasha Rothwell, Jay Ellis, Y’lan Noel and Amanda Seales.

Insecure season 4 is set to return Sunday, April 12.

Check out the trailers for The Photograph and The LoveBirds below.

 

HipHopWired Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
"Insecure" , HBO , Issa Rae , Newsletter

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Back In Court As Prosecutor Asks For Bail To Be Revoked
Trump Knew: Lev Parnas Dry Snitched On Everybody [Video]
01.16.20
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close