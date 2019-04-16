Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Returning For 4th Season — But There’s A Catch

Well, the good news is we’re definitely still getting a fourth season of Insecure… the bad news is it won’t be here until 2020. Issa is booked and busy, so we’ll have to wait until she can pencil her hit HBO series in.

In an interview with Vulture, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys laid out the real for Insecure fans.

“Well, Issa became a big movie star!” Bloys said of Issa, who’s starring in the Little movie with Marsai Martin and Regina Hall. “We’re not the first place to deal with this, but when you’re in business with very creative and talented people, there’s a lot more opportunities for people to do things. Issa, I think, partly wanted a break to come back to it fresh.”

Bloys goes on to say that despite the wait, the timing will actually be perfect. “It wasn’t exactly random that we ended up [scheduling the show] in the spring, right before Emmys… so that the show should get the Emmy love that it has deserved.”

Stay tuned.

Photo: Getty