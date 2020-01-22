Another One: DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck Welcome Second Son

DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck have officially welcomed their second child into the world.

On Tuesday (Jan. 21) Khaled took to Instagram to announce that his family had a new addition.

“THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! 🤲🏽ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The birth announcement did not reveal the name of the new baby; and unlike the birth of the couple’s first child, Asahd Khaled, this baby’s birth was not live-streamed on Snapchat.

Although he decided to take a more private approach this time,Khaled did share a series of three photos on social media while Tuck was in labor. Prior to his wife giving birth, Khaled took to Instagram to alert fans with a picture of himself and his wife’s doctor, Dr. Jinn, with the caption “Dr. Jinn said you ready”.

Followed by two additional pictures of an understandably nervous Khaled waiting for his son to arrive.

Khaled first announced Nicole’s pregnancy in September via video. In the video, Tuck is seen getting an ultrasound while Khaled and Asahd look on.

“God is the greatest. All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy,” 43-year-old Khaled expressed in a caption alongside the video. “Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy,” he wrote. “I’m feeling more inspired than ever now. As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY.”

In other DJ Khaled news, while congratulating Drake and Future for their latest collaboration, “Life is Good”, taking over the top spot; the “Keys” producer dropped hints that he and Drizzy are also cooking up something.

Hit incoming 👀 DJ Khaled tells us to stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/kxp4DFPMWy — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) January 21, 2020

Although Khaled didn’t release any further details about the project, he is currently in Toronto and hanging with Drake. The “All I Do is Win” producer’s latest Instagram post features the two hit makers shooting hoops on Drizzy’s indoor court at his home.

”WHEN GREATS CONNECT AND REAL FRIENDS/BROTHERS CONNECT . It’s always GREAT energy ! Key 🔑 word (GREAT). It was a tie 🏀 Now please note I had no shoes on @champagnepapi House is so incredible , so I had the ultimate respect and took my shoes off walking through the Embassy. Yes I know I should of brought my sneakers to the court . But the house was so big it would took long time to get back to the court.”