Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters, The Glow Up & Confidence

Lizzo is taking over and rightfully so.

The 31-year old songstress is gracing the cover of Rolling Stone and decided to get real about her body, road to stardom and why haters aren’t going to stop her shine. While the Grammy-nominated artist is known for her hits ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’, no one can deny the impact that her open approach to body positivity and mental health has had.

In the interview, Lizzo opens up about her emotional breakdown in 2018 which she describes as a “scary time”, but more importantly she explains why she will never allow a hater to shame her for feeling comfortable in her own skin.

”I wrote ‘My Skin’ when I was 26, so at that point I had already gotten to a place where I’m confronting myself and I’m happy with it,” Lizzo explained. “I’ve come to terms with body dysmorphia and evolved. The body-positive movement is doing the same thing. We’re growing together, and it’s growing pains, but I’m just glad that I’m attached to something so organic and alive.”

While she’s happy that she’ inspiring so many to feel comfortable in their own skin as well, Lizzo notes that body positivity is more than just a fad.

“I’m so much more than that. Because I actually present that, I have a whole career. It’s not a trend,” she said.

A career is an understatement, after grinding for more than a decade it was Lizzo’s secret talent that catapulted her into the public eye. Despite the fact that “Truth Hurts” was released ad garnered a little steam, it was Lizzo playing a flute rendition of Kendrick Lamar‘s “Big Shot” that garnered the most attention and helped get the momentum train moving.

”I think that was another reason why I was so satisfied,” Lizzo said. “Because I was known as a flute player now. Secret’s out: I am a band nerd.”

All in all Lizzo states that her road to stardom was rough but necessary because now the “Coconut Oil” singer knows exactly who she is and she’s proud of that.

”As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman,” Lizzo said. “I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That [is the] message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period.”

Check out the full interview here and images from Lizzo’s cover shoot with David LaChappelle below.