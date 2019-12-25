Alleged Black Women Hater Dr. Boyce Watkins Tried To Body Shame Lizzo, Got Owned

Dr. Boyce Watkins has once again proven that he has contempt for Black women, this time he has target set on Grammy nominated raptress Lizzo.

On Friday (Dec. 20), Dr. Boyce Watkins decided to continue his continuous Twitter trolling of body shaming Lizzo to another level by attributing her success to the overweight and diabetic population.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America,” Watkins wrote. “Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are. Unfortunately, Many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

On Monday(Dec. 23), Lizzo decided to take to Twitter to respond letting the controversial YouTube host know that her name isn’t the way to garner views to his fledgling show.

”I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” Lizzo clapped back. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Needing to do better is an understatement, prior to Lizzo’s response, Boyce Watkins continuously trolled her for more than a week. From calling her “fat and nasty” to comparing her to a “mammy”, Watkins was not only out of line—but disrespectful under the false guise of “looking out.”

”I am not making fun of #Lizzo for being obese, I used to be obese myself. But while my beautiful fiance made it clear she would love me unconditionally, she also loved me enough to encourage me to do better. #BoyceAndAlicia #HealthIsWealth #BlackLove”

But Black love is the opposite message that Boyce Watkins continues to convey on his YouTube show. Before his uncivil attacks on Lizzo, Boyce Watkins attacked countless other Black celebrity women, including Tiffany Haddish, Erykah Badu and Young M.A., while remaining quiet to men in the same if not worse condition than the women he continues to publicly shame—see DJ Khaled.

In 2018, the patriarchal YouTuber called Tiffany Haddish a “walking minstrel show”, for her keeping it real personality, before adding Kamala Harris to his list for being in an interracial marriage. Of course fans and critics alike spotted the attempt to garner ratings by riding Haddish’s coat tails and called him out for his lazy attempt to slander Black women to garner attention.

Anyone with a brain can see that Boyce Watkins is using his apparent hatred for Black women to be the “slave” that he loves to call the celebrities on his “hit list”, because he’s using the very tactic that has kept Black people from unifying for centuries—division.

Despite his mantra that he wants to “make Black America great again”, Boyce Watkins farce has continued to show his insecurities through his problematic behavior of only attacking Black women, while being absolutely silent about major issues that truly affect the Black community. During his week of Lizzo slander, many people over looked the fact that the self proclaimed social commentator has also tweeted some very Hotep-esque tweets, including tweets seemingly supporting Donald Trump and blaming women for being victims of sexual assault.

“It’s odd when a woman goes to a man’s hotel room and then tells a #metoo story that can’t be proven,” Watkins hoteply wrote. When I was a faculty member at Syracuse U, I always kept my door open when female students came by. Women should do the same: Don’t go to his hotel room. It’s not wise.”

Watkins’s ill-mannered attacks on Black women prove that he is not for the community but instead is out for himself. The less attention we pay to this basement vlogger, the more we can focus on bringing real change to our community.

Check out Black Twitter’s reactions to Boyce Watkins attempting to weight shame Lizzo below.

