Kobe Effect: T.I. Apologizes To Daughters, “Please Forgive Me For Any and All Imperfections.”

The death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter Gianna has left many shocked and saddened; but while the world grieves many celebrities and public figures have used the calamity to put things into perspective.
From squashing beefs to asking for forgiveness, many have come to the realization that life is to short. In the midst of the celebrities asking for a clean slate is T.I., who made sure to take the opportunity to apologize to his daughters.
In a heartfelt post on Monday (Jan. 27) via Instagram, T.I. issued a sincere apology to his two oldest daughters, Zonnique and Deyjah.
“I love you girls more than my vocabulary will allow me to express,” T.I. wrote. “You have grown so much right before my very eyes [and] blossomed into strong, brilliantly opinionated, independent young women. I’m so proud of you both and I love you to no end, more than you’ll ever know.
In wake of the tragedy, the father of seven said that he refused to “let another second go by” without telling his daughters how much he loves them.
“Please forgive me for any and all imperfections that cause misunderstandings between us…charge my mind, not my heart,” he added. “Life may throw us curveballs [and] deal us some pretty bad hands at times. But rest assured, you’ll NEVER find yourself in a place too high or low for me to be there to catch you when you fall.”
T.I., who was dragged last year after publicity admitting to policing his daughter’s virginity, has seemingly made great strides over the last few months, after appearing on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett-Smith, to not only try to understand how hurtful his past viewpoints were to women, but how it seemingly sequestered his wife and daughters.
“Mrs Harris and I sat down with Jada and Gammy @redtabletalk,” T.I. wrote after the interview. “Thank you ladies for a conversation long overdue and for a moment that I hope lifts us all. (Although I’m certain there’s someone right now conjuring up a way to misinterpret my words as we speak) Even still I’m appreciative of the ladies’ willingness to impart wisdom & make this a teachable moment for US ALL.”
In addition to his oldest daughters, T.I. also posted messages dedicated to wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and his four sons, in addition to numerous tributes honoring Kobe and Gigi.
Check out the heartfelt posts below.
I love you Mrs H. @majorgirl imperfections, misunderstandings and all…. we've shared most of the happiest moments of our lives together. I know I've had my moments,but… despite all my shortcomings & transgressions the fact remains…. You Give me a thousand choices & I'd choose you every time. 🚫🧢 I couldn't imagine living in a world without you…or leaving you and the kids to have to live without me. I'm determined to make you happy by any means necessary… LIKE IT OR NOT!!! To love, cherish, protect, provide, & whatever df else it takes… Forever!!!#MrandMrsH
I'm so proud of each and every last one of you guys. You each somehow represent different parts of me that you've made your own. I'm impressed by your growth & maturity & honored to lead,guide& direct you as you learn to master your destiny. I Love you all more than you know. Want you to always walk through life being absolutely certain of that. Can't wait to see how you apply your greatness & shock the world. Regardless of our discrepancies & misunderstandings, trust and believe I'll do any and everything possible to help you perfect your gifts. You'll NEVER have to go at it & figure shit out alone!!! Love You All So Much!!! @domani @phase_4 @kidsaiyan_ @majorpharris