Upstart young rapper Diggy Simmons celebrated his sweet 16 over the weekend, with a star-studded bowling event at Lucky Strike Lanes in New York City.

The recently crowned XXL Freshman, received a cake decorated his sneaker brand Chivalrous Culture’s logo and got birthday love from celebrity attendees including Diddy’s sons, Justin Combs, and Quincy Brown and big sis Angela Simmons.

Check the party pics below:

