So Many Tears: New Film Alleges Tupac Is Alive And Living In New Mexico

As Tupac’s name continues to live past his untimely death speculation continues to surround him. One film maker thinks he might be living his best life in the Land of Enchantment.

Page Six is reporting that Rick Boss is challenging the status quo in regards to how the legendary rapper’s life came to an end. His new movie project alleges that he is still alive. How and why you ask? Look no further to his upcoming movie 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC.

The picture outlines a very deep plot that alleges instead of dying from multiple gunshots Shakur was actually secretly flown out of the University Medical Center by helicopter. Where you ask? Boss claims he was privately shuttled out to New Mexico to be hosted by a local Navajo tribe due to the fact that the law can’t enter their holy land without prior permission.

While this theory might easily be the jig of the year Boss states that the plot comes from insider information. “This is not a fiction. This is facts through certain people I know,” Boss told KTNV. He also claims that the estate is aware of what is to come. “Let’s just say Mr. Shakur — the family is aware of the movie and they’re okay with the title so that should tell you more or less what’s going on”.

2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC is still in production and is slated for a 2021 release. It should be noted that the actor who is playing Tupac, who appears to be ten times lighter than the “Dear Mama” rapper by the way, does not think Shakur is alive. You can see the pieces of the flick below; if you care.

Photo: Chris Connor / WENN