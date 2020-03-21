Kodak Black Donates Books And School Supplies To Florida Children

While he still has a lot of work to do in order to win the hearts and minds of Hip-Hop culture back, Kodak Black is looking out for our future. He making sure the youth of his hometown is still getting their education during this health crisis.

TMZ is reporting that the disgraced rapper is trying his best to support his city as the Coronavirus continues to complicate everyday life for the world. Bill Kapri is apparently donating books and supplies to Broward County, Florida. His lawyer Bradford Cohen tells the gossip site details the contribution as enough books for 625 school kids. In addition he will provide school supplies with the goal of getting first, second, third, fourth and fifth graders back on track while their respective educational institutions are temporarily closed.

According to the attorney the “Tunnel Vision” found out that Florida schools are closed until April 15 and decided to take action. Cohen claims that the items were ordered this week and should be delivered to a central distribution center in a couple of days. All in all about $5,000 was spent on the support.

Kodak Black is currently a 46 months for a federal gun charge. He also faces a couple of more calendars for another weapons charge he plead guilty to.

Photo: John Parra/Getty Images