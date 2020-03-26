Trick Daddy Airs Out Social-Distancing, Longs For The Strip Club

To ensure the safety of ourselves and each other millions of Americans have had to sacrifice their everyday routine and practice social-distancing while complying with the stay-at-home order as much as possible to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Unfortunately we’re only a week and change into our new way of life and Trick Daddy is already beginning to crack as one of his favorite past times has been taken away from him: the strip club. Taking to IG to air his grievances with non-essential businesses closing down (sorry strippers), Trick’s frustration could be seen written all over his face as he let off an understandable rant for anyone who’s life revolves around hitting up the gentleman’s club on the regular.

“I’m just letting y’all know, I’m sick of this sh*t! I’m sick of the whole quarantining thing. Got the strip clubs closing; I got a thousand muthaf*ckin’ ones that I’ve had for muthaf*ckin’ two-and-a-half weeks. I got all my clothes out the cleaners with nowhere to f*ckin’ go. I got both of my phones fully charged for the first time in my muthaf*ckin’ life!”

HA! Not gonna lie, that was pretty dam funny. Still, we feel your pain, Trick… sorta… not really.

The Miami rapper then went off on people who call this situation a “lockdown” saying, “No, that’s not a lockdown! This is a major f*ckin’ problem. You tryna control us! What’s a lockdown is all my ni**as that’s in the county jail, the federal penitentiary, the state penitentiary. They on lockdown.”

Well, he ain’t wrong. Still, scientists expect this new way of life to last months before they get this pandemic under control. And if Trick is losing his mind after a week and change, we’re not sure how he’ll be looking come the summer when the weather is hot and we still can’t turn up anywhere outside the crib.

Peep his rant below and let us know if you think he’s joking or serious, or maybe both?