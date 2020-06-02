L.A. Police Encourage White Woman To Spray Paint “BLM” & “George Floyd”?

It’s not secret that police officers treat white people a whole helluva lot different than Black and Brown Americans but encouraging vandalism in the name of George Floyd?! That a whole new level of “WTF?!”

Yesterday TMZ posted a video of LAPD officers not only encouraging a white woman to continue spray panting “BLM” on a smashed store front, but even instructed her to include George Floyd’s name in her bombing.

The video was shot in what appears to be downtown Los Angeles, where an LAPD squad car is parked up next to a curb alongside a lady who’s going to town with spray paint, tagging “BLM” messaging on the side of a building’s windows … taking up at least 3 panes.

While the person who recorded this was filming from across the street, you can still make out the cops apparently instructing the woman to make sure to include George Floyd’s name in her graffiti … at one point, even seemingly telling her how to spell it correctly.

Well at that a b*tch.

After seeing she had a greenlight to vandalize while white, she proceeded to write “Floyd” on the business window much to the entertainment of the boys in blue in attendance. We can only imagine how things would’ve turned out had that woman been a person of color.

Elsewhere police have been recorded pushing around and assaulting peaceful protestors of color who want nothing to do with the riots, looting or vandalism as it takes away from the message the protests are meant to represent: Black Lives Matter.

As for the cops who encouraged the destruction of property, officials say they’re reviewing the incident. Sure, guy.