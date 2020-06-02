CLOSE
#BlackLivesMatter: How You Can Help From Home Locally & Nationally

Indianapolis Protest Day 2

Source: David Woods / Radio One Indianapolis

The racist deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black people caused protesters in cities across the country to pour into the streets and demand justice in the midst of a global pandemic. We put together a list of vetted organizations that do on-the-ground work and other credible resources including bail funds, petitions, and contacts that you can use to help make a difference in this fight for justice and against racism and oppression.

National Resources: 

Black Lives Matter: The national movement that builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe.

Bail Fund Networks:

  • National Bail Fund Network: The National Bail Fund Network is made up of over sixty community bail and bond funds across the country
  • The Bail Project: The Bail Project works nationally, including several cities where protests are taking place, including Los Angeles, Louisville, and New York City.
  • ActBlue Bail Funds: These 37 bail funds include the Philadelphia Bail Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network, and the Mississippi Bail Fund Collective.

Justice Reform Organizations:

  • Campaign Zero: Funds donated to Campaign Zero support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide.
  • National Police Accountability Project: the central mission of NPAP is to promote the accountability of law enforcement officers and their employers for violations of the Constitution and the laws of the United States.
  • Prison Policy Initiative: the Prison Policy Initiative produces cutting edge research to expose the broader harm of mass criminalization and then sparks advocacy campaigns to create a more just society.
  • The Sentencing Project: The Sentencing Project works for a fair and effective U.S. criminal justice system by promoting reforms in sentencing policy, addressing unjust racial disparities and practices, and advocating for alternatives to incarceration.
  • Unicorn Riot: Unicorn Riot is a non-profit media organization dedicated to fair, on-the-ground reporting on civil disobedience, police brutality, and white supremacy.

Racial Justice Organizations

  • Showing Up for Racial Justice: SURJ is a national network of groups and individuals working to undermine white supremacy and to work toward racial justice.
  • Know Your Rights Camp: Founded by Colin Kaepernick, their mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.
  • NAACP Legal Defense Fund: The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice.

Petitions:

are just one tool we have to demand change and accountability from those who enable police brutality. You can find and sign some of the major petitions demanding justice here:

  • Justice for George Floyd: Calling on Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd fired and for charges to be filed immediately.
  • Justice for Breonna Taylor: Calling on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Commonwealth’s Attorney Thomas Wine to fire and charge the police officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor.
  • Justice for Ahmaud Arbery: Calls on Travis and Greg McMichael to be convicted on charges related to the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.
  • Black Lives Matter: #DefundThePolice: this petition demand acknowledgment and accountability for the Black community’s pain and injustice, divestment in the police force and investment in the health and prosperity of Black communities
  • #WeCantBreathe: this petition demands justice for George Floyd and his family.

Justice for George Floyd fundraisers:

George Floyd was killed by police officers while handcuffed in Minneapolis, Minnesota on On May 25, 2020.

Two fundraisers have been set up in George Floyd’s memory by his family.

  • Official George Floyd Memorial Fundcreated by his brother Philonise Floyd. This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George.
  • The George Floyd Family Fund: created by George Floyd’s sister, Bridgett Floyd, helps the Floyd family with traveling & other expenses.

Justice for Breonna Taylor:

On the night of March 13th, 2020, the Louisville Metro Police sprayed Breonna Taylor’s home with 20 rounds, shooting Breonna 8 times, killing her in her bed.

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery:

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was chased down, shot, and killed by two white supremacists in Glynn County, Ga. on February 23, 2020.

  • I With Ahmaud: Official website that allows you to take actions related to the justice of Ahmaud Arbery.

Local resources.

Alabama:

Montgomery, Alabama

California:

Los Angeles, California 

  • Los Angeles Black Lives Matter Chapter: Supports organizers and fighting to adopt a “People’s Budget” that reallocates police funding to vulnerable communities.
  • Peoples City Council Freedom Fund: Los Angeles-based fund helping to pay for legal support, bail, fines, and court fees for arrested protesters in the city, as well as medical bills and transportation for injured protesters, supplies for field medics, and direct support to L.A.’s BLM chapter.
  • Covid-19 Mutual Aid Network – Los AngelesA coalition of grassroots organizations in Los Angeles committed to providing aid to the city’s vulnerable populations during COVID-19.
  • The Orange County Bail Fund: Helps pay bonds for protesters in Orange County.

Bay Area, California – Oakland/ San Francisco/ San Jose: 

  • Silicon Valley Democratic Socialists of America Bail FundThe Oakland/San Jose chapter of DSA is currently allocating donations to a temporary bail fund, as well as a COVID-19 aid fund.
  • SF Community SupportMutual aid group for COVID-19 based in San Francisco.
  • Bay Area Anti-Repression Committee Bail Fund: is supporting protesters and working with the National Lawyers Guild San Francisco Chapter to run an arrest hotline (415) 285-1011.
  • The People’s Program: is helping to bail out protesters in Oakland.
  • The Silicon Valley DSA: is helping to bail out protesters in San Jose.

Sacramento, California

  • NorCal Resist: is helping provide bail funds for arrested protesters.

San Diego, California

Colorado:

 

District of Columbia

Florida:

Miami, Florida 

  • Free Them AllFund organized by the group Fempower to post bond in Miami.
  • The LGBTQ Freedom Fund: Dedicates their bail support to protesters, and have started an arrest hotline at 305-209-7380.

Georgia:

Atlanta, Georgia 

Illinois:

Chicago, Illinois

Rockford, Illinois

Winnebago Bond Project: Coordinates bail support for protesters.

 

Kentucky:

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisiana:

New Orleans, Louisiana

Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan:

Detriot, Michigan 

  • Detroit Bail FundBail fund launched by a local activist to provide relief to the city’s protesters.

Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri 

St Louis, Missouri 

  • STL Mutual AidMutual aid fund providing relief to the city of St. Louis.

 

Minnesota:

Minneapolis/ St Paul:

  • Call Governor Walz of Minnesota: To voice the demand for justice for George Floyd and replacement of District Attorney Mike Freeman with the state attorney general: (651)201-3400
  • North Star Health Collective: a Minnesota-based organization that provides medical supplies to those in need during protests
  • Minnesota Freedom FundCommunity-based fund set up to pay criminal bail and immigration bonds for individuals who have been arrested while protesting police brutality. This has become one of the most prominent bail funds, providing relief to protesters in Minneapolis seeking justice for George Floyd.
  • Black Visions CollectiveMinnesota-based black, trans, and queer-led organization committed to dismantling systems of oppression and violence.
  • Reclaim the Block: Coalition that advocates for and invests in community-led safety initiatives in Minneapolis neighborhoods.
  • Public GoodsMutual aid fund for the residents of Minneapolis public housing, organized by Defend Glendale & Public Housing Coalition (DGPHC).
  • Centro de Trabajadores Unidos en La Lucha: a Minneapolis worker’s center, is taking donations of food and money to support organizers and helping pressure local government.
  • The Twin Cities Recovery Project: has been holding grief and trauma groups which are peer run and connected to licensed therapists.
  • Know Your Rights Camp: Colin Kaepernick’s organization established a legal defense initiative to provide legal services for protesters on the ground in Minneapolis.

New York:

New York City, New York 

  • The Brooklyn Community Bail Fund: is bailing out protesters and pressuring Governor Cuomo to take action on defunding New York City police.
  • Free Them All For Public Health: Raises money for protesters arrested in New York via Venmo. Venmo @BailOutNYCMay. NOTE: A false Venmo @BailOutNYCMayH is circulating, report and avoid it.
  • Free Them All For Public Health: Raises money for protesters arrested in New York. People can donate by sending money to @BailOutNYCMay on Venmo.
  • Brooklyn Bail FundCommunity bail fund for Brooklyn’s incarcerated individuals. The nonprofit recently pivoted its focus to bail reform, but organizers have committed to helping those arrested in this week’s protests and are providing support to other bail funds across the country.
  • Mutual Aid NYCA collection of mutual aid groups in NYC – many of them founded during the COVID-19 pandemic – including bail funds, homeless coalitions, family sanctuaries, immigration advocacy, PPE production and distribution, sex worker relief funds and more.

Buffalo, New York 

Nevada:

Las Vegas, Nevada 

North Carolina:

Durham, North Carolina  

Charlotte, North Carolina 

Ohio:

Cleveland, Ohio

  • Cleveland Pandemic ResponseMutual aid hub for the city of Cleveland, with a list of resources, requests for deliveries, volunteer opportunities and more.

Columbus, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 

Tennessee:

Nashville, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Just City Memphis: Posts bail for protesters, in addition to their regular bail-out schedule.

 

Texas:

Project RoarCommunity fund dedicated to providing resources and outreach programs to Texas’ rural areas. They’ve expanded their services to include emergency jail and bail.

Mission: “Some of the most marginalized and neglected communities are in your city, but also lie in the county areas outside the city limits. The need for services in rural areas is often overlooked. Engaging the community will include canvassing and blockwalking, phonebanking and word of mouth, public service announcements and community service announcements, etc.”

Houston, Texas

Dallas, Texas

  • Luke 4:18 Bail FundBail fund overseen by Faith in Texas committed to posting bail for individuals in Dallas.

Austin, Texas 

  • 400+1 Bail Fund: The fund is being directed toward protesters in the city.

San Antonio, Texas 

Virginia 

Richmond, Virginia

Washington:

Seattle, Washington 

Northwest Community Bail Fund: Providing cash bail to arrested individuals in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

