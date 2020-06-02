BlackLivesMatter: How You Can Help From Home Locally & Nationally

The racist deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black people caused protesters in cities across the country to pour into the streets and demand justice in the midst of a global pandemic. We put together a list of vetted organizations that do on-the-ground work and other credible resources including bail funds, petitions, and contacts that you can use to help make a difference in this fight for justice and against racism and oppression.

National Resources:

Black Lives Matter: The national movement that builds power to bring justice, healing, and freedom to Black people across the globe.

Bail Fund Networks:

National Bail Fund Network:

The Bail Project: The Bail Project works nationally, including several cities where protests are taking place, including Los Angeles, Louisville, and New York City.

ActBlue Bail Funds: These 37 bail funds include the Philadelphia Bail Fund, the LGBTQ Freedom Fund, the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network, and the Mississippi Bail Fund Collective.

Justice Reform Organizations:

Campaign Zero: Funds donated to Campaign Zero support the analysis of policing practices across the country, research to identify effective solutions to end police violence, technical assistance to organizers leading police accountability campaigns and the development of model legislation and advocacy to end police violence nationwide.

National Police Accountability Project: the central mission of NPAP is to promote the accountability of law enforcement officers and their employers for violations of the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

Prison Policy Initiative: the Prison Policy Initiative produces cutting edge research to expose the broader harm of mass criminalization and then sparks advocacy campaigns to create a more just society.

The Sentencing Project: The Sentencing Project works for a fair and effective U.S. criminal justice system by promoting reforms in sentencing policy, addressing unjust racial disparities and practices, and advocating for alternatives to incarceration.

Unicorn Riot: Unicorn Riot is a non-profit media organization dedicated to fair, on-the-ground reporting on civil disobedience, police brutality, and white supremacy.

Racial Justice Organizations

Showing Up for Racial Justice: SURJ is a national network of groups and individuals working to undermine white supremacy and to work toward racial justice.

Know Your Rights Camp: Founded by Colin Kaepernick, thei r mission is to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.

NAACP Legal Defense Fund: The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. is America’s premier legal organization fighting for racial justice.

National Police Accountability Project: This group, a project of the National Lawyers Guild, helps people find legal counsel.

Petitions:

are just one tool we have to demand change and accountability from those who enable police brutality. You can find and sign some of the major petitions demanding justice here:

Justice for George Floyd: Calling on Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd fired and for charges to be filed immediately.

Justice for Breonna Taylor: Calling on Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Commonwealth's Attorney Thomas Wine to fire and charge the police officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery: Calls on Travis and Greg McMichael to be convicted on charges related to the killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Black Lives Matter: #DefundThePolice: this petition this petition

#WeCantBreathe: this petition his petition

Justice for George Floyd fundraisers:

George Floyd was killed by police officers while handcuffed in Minneapolis, Minnesota on On May 25, 2020.

Two fundraisers have been set up in George Floyd’s memory by his family.

Official George Floyd Memorial Fund: created by his brother Philonise Floyd. This fund is established to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George.

The George Floyd Family Fund: created by George Floyd's sister, Bridgett Floyd, helps the Floyd family with traveling & other expenses.

Justice for Breonna Taylor:

On the night of March 13th, 2020, the Louisville Metro Police sprayed Breonna Taylor’s home with 20 rounds, shooting Breonna 8 times, killing her in her bed.

Official Justice for Breonna: Official website that allows you to take actions related to the justice of Breonna Taylor.

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery:

25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was out for a jog when he was chased down, shot, and killed by two white supremacists in Glynn County, Ga. on February 23, 2020.

I With Ahmaud: Official website that allows you to take actions related to the justice of Ahmaud Arbery.

Local resources.

Alabama:

Montgomery, Alabama

The Montgomery Bail Out Fund is committed to posting bail for protesters.

California:

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles Black Lives Matter Chapter: Supports organizers and fighting to adopt a “People’s Budget” that reallocates police funding to vulnerable communities.

Supports organizers and fighting to adopt a “People’s Budget” that reallocates police funding to vulnerable communities. Peoples City Council Freedom Fund : Los Angeles-based fund helping to pay for legal support, bail, fines, and court fees for arrested protesters in the city, as well as medical bills and transportation for injured protesters, supplies for field medics, and direct support to L.A.’s BLM chapter.

Los Angeles-based fund helping to pay for legal support, bail, fines, and court fees for arrested protesters in the city, as well as medical bills and transportation for injured protesters, supplies for field medics, and direct support to L.A.’s BLM chapter. Covid-19 Mutual Aid Network – Los Angeles : A coalition of grassroots organizations in Los Angeles committed to providing aid to the city’s vulnerable populations during COVID-19.

A coalition of grassroots organizations in Los Angeles committed to providing aid to the city’s vulnerable populations during COVID-19. The Orange County Bail Fund: Helps pay bonds for protesters in Orange County.

Bay Area, California – Oakland/ San Francisco/ San Jose:

Sacramento, California

NorCal Resist: is helping provide bail funds for arrested protesters.

San Diego, California

The DeDe McClure Memorial Community Fund: is donating funds to free arrested protesters.

Colorado:

The Colorado Freedom Fund : helps demonstrators bail out of jail and is collecting donations.

District of Columbia

East of the River Mutual Aid Fund : Mutual aid fund organized by Black Lives Matter DC to provide material support during COVID-19, including hygiene kits and sack lunches.

Mutual aid fund organized by Black Lives Matter DC to provide material support during COVID-19, including hygiene kits and sack lunches. Black Lives Matter DMV: Helps support the local DMV chapter of Black Lives Matter.

Florida:

Miami, Florida

Free Them All : Fund organized by the group Fempower to post bond in Miami.

Fund organized by the group Fempower to post bond in Miami. The LGBTQ Freedom Fund: Dedicates their bail support to protesters, and have started an arrest hotline at 305-209-7380.

Georgia:

Atlanta, Georgia

Illinois:

Chicago, Illinois

Rockford, Illinois

Winnebago Bond Project: Coordinates bail support for protesters.

Kentucky:

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville Community Bail Fund : Bail, legal, and support fund for activists in Louisville.

Bail, legal, and support fund for activists in Louisville. Louisville Mutual Aid : A fundraiser for different organizations in the city, including Black Lives Matter Louisville, Hip Hop Cares and Women of the Well.

A fundraiser for different organizations in the city, including Black Lives Matter Louisville, Hip Hop Cares and Women of the Well. Black Lives Matter Louisville: Raises donations for the Louisville Community Bail Fund to help bail out protesters.

Louisiana:

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Safety and Freedom Fund : Community fund for bail, jail fees, fines, and drug testing fees in New Orleans.

Community fund for bail, jail fees, fines, and drug testing fees in New Orleans. The New Orleans Freedom Fund: Helps bail out protesters arrested in demonstrations.

Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore Action Legal Team : Bail fund and legal relief for the city of Baltimore, with a focus on black activists.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Bail Fund : Working to post bails up to $2,000 in Essex and Suffolk Counties in Massachusetts.

Working to post bails up to $2,000 in Essex and Suffolk Counties in Massachusetts. Solidarity Support Distro : Mutual aid fund for delivering groceries and supplies in Boston.

Mutual aid fund for delivering groceries and supplies in Boston. The Massachusetts Bail Fund is bailing out protesters in the Boston area.

Michigan:

Detriot, Michigan

Detroit Bail Fund : Bail fund launched by a local activist to provide relief to the city’s protesters.

Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City Community Bail Fund : Committed to posting bail for those arrested to Kansas City.

St Louis, Missouri

STL Mutual Aid : Mutual aid fund providing relief to the city of St. Louis.

Minnesota:

Minneapolis/ St Paul:

New York:

New York City, New York

The Brooklyn Community Bail Fund: is bailing out protesters and pressuring Governor Cuomo to take action on defunding New York City police.

is bailing out protesters and pressuring Governor Cuomo to take action on defunding New York City police. Free Them All For Public Health : Raises money for protesters arrested in New York via Venmo. Venmo @BailOutNYCMay. NOTE: A false Venmo @BailOutNYCMayH is circulating, report and avoid it.

Raises money for protesters arrested in New York via Venmo. Venmo @BailOutNYCMay. NOTE: A false Venmo @BailOutNYCMayH is circulating, report and avoid it. Free Them All For Public Health: Raises money for protesters arrested in New York. People can donate by sending money to @BailOutNYCMay on Venmo.

Raises money for protesters arrested in New York. People can donate by sending money to @BailOutNYCMay on Venmo. Brooklyn Bail Fund : Community bail fund for Brooklyn’s incarcerated individuals. The nonprofit recently pivoted its focus to bail reform, but organizers have committed to helping those arrested in this week’s protests and are providing support to other bail funds across the country.

Community bail fund for Brooklyn’s incarcerated individuals. The nonprofit recently pivoted its focus to bail reform, but organizers have committed to helping those arrested in this week’s protests and are providing support to other bail funds across the country. Mutual Aid NYC : A collection of mutual aid groups in NYC – many of them founded during the COVID-19 pandemic – including bail funds, homeless coalitions, family sanctuaries, immigration advocacy, PPE production and distribution, sex worker relief funds and more.

Buffalo, New York

May 2020 Buffalo Bail Fund : Fundraiser set up to provide bail for those protesting in Buffalo, New York.

Nevada:

Las Vegas, Nevada

Vegas Freedom Fund: a bailout fund for protesters.

North Carolina:

Durham, North Carolina

NC Community Bail Fund of Durham: Bails out protesters.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte Uprising: Operates a jail support hotline and has created a bail fund.

Ohio:

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland Pandemic Response : Mutual aid hub for the city of Cleveland, with a list of resources, requests for deliveries, volunteer opportunities and more.

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus Freedom Fund : Bail fund committed to helping those arrested for protesting in Columbus.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Bail Fund: Set up by Beloved Community Church: To donate select “Cincinnati Bail Fund”.

Pennsylvania:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Bail Fund: Bail fund providing relief to protesters in the city of Philadelphia, with the long-term goal of bringing an end to cash bail.

Bail fund providing relief to protesters in the city of Philadelphia, with the long-term goal of bringing an end to cash bail. Mutual Aid Philadelphia : Mutual aid group organized in South Philadelphia and Center City.

Mutual aid group organized in South Philadelphia and Center City. Philadelphia Community Bail Fund: Bails out protesters.

Bails out protesters. Black Lives Matter Philly: BLM Philly organizes actions and advocating to defund police.

BLM Philly organizes actions and advocating to defund police. Project Safe Philly: Offers medical and emotional care for women and LGBT protesters (in- hospital, before or after incarceration). Call their hotline at 866-509-7233 (ext 8)

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bukit Bail Fund of Pittsburgh : Organization works to bail out individuals currently incarcerated in Allegheny County Jail

Tennessee:

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville Community Bail Fund: On stand-by to provide bail for protesters.

Memphis, Tennessee

Just City Memphis: Posts bail for protesters, in addition to their regular bail-out schedule.

Texas:

Project Roar: Community fund dedicated to providing resources and outreach programs to Texas’ rural areas. They’ve expanded their services to include emergency jail and bail.

Mission: “Some of the most marginalized and neglected communities are in your city, but also lie in the county areas outside the city limits. The need for services in rural areas is often overlooked. Engaging the community will include canvassing and blockwalking, phonebanking and word of mouth, public service announcements and community service announcements, etc.”

Houston, Texas

Restoring Justice Community Bail Fund : A partnership between Restoring Justice, the Bail Project and Pure Justice to provide bail relief in Houston.

Dallas, Texas

Luke 4:18 Bail Fund : Bail fund overseen by Faith in Texas committed to posting bail for individuals in Dallas.

Austin, Texas

400+1 Bail Fund : The fund is being directed toward protesters in the city.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio Freedom Fund : Community fund set up to directly go towards arrested demonstrators in the city.

Virginia

Richmond, Virginia

Richmond Community Bail Fund : Community group dedicated to freeing jailed individuals in Richmond who can’t make bail.

Washington:

Seattle, Washington

Northwest Community Bail Fund: Providing cash bail to arrested individuals in the Seattle metropolitan area.

Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee Freedom Fund : Bail fund for black and brown organizers in Milwaukee.